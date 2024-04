Al Waterson had a career spanning over four dec­ades. He entertained island audiences as a showroom vocalist, a film and television actor, a recording artist and a karaoke bar host.

Al Waterson, a multifaceted entertainer known for his willingness to share his stage with amateurs and young hopefuls, died April 21 at his Honolulu home. He was 77.

“(He was) so generous with his time and talents,” Hawaii businessman Tommy Silva said. “He always emceed our annual Ronald McDonald House galas and other fundraisers while I served on the board there.”

Albert Waterson was born in Honolulu in 1946. With the exception of a few years in the Midwest in his teens and service in the Marines, he was a Hawaii resident for life.

In a career spanning over four decades, he entertained island audiences as a showroom vocalist, a film and television actor, a recording artist and a karaoke bar host.

Television audiences saw him in the original “Hawaii Five-0,” in the original “Magnum, P.I.,” and then years later in the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot.

Waterson recorded a full-length album of pop music standards, “Songs in the Key of Love,” released on his own ANW Entertainment record label in 1999, and enjoyed success in local theater, playing Teen Angel and singing the showcase number “Beauty School Dropout,” in Army Community Theatre’s production of “Grease” in 2007.

“He did an amazing job,” said ACT musical director Daren Kimura. “I reached out to him (about doing the role). He was really intrigued, and did an amazing job in his first “Broadway” (musical) appearance. It was an honor to musical direct that show with him and that cast.”

Waterson reached a career zenith in his years as the irrepressible singing host of “Al Waterson &You” on the second floor of the Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant at Kewalo Basin.

It was a perfect platform for Waterson as a singer, comedian and emcee, but he always made sure that the karaoke singers felt like stars. With Waterson presiding, “Al Waterson &You” became a showcase for talented amateurs of all levels.

Arsenio Checo Collado- Tejada remembered Waterson as the man who made him feel welcome the first time he ventured on stage.

“My legs were shaking, my hands were sweating and I didn’t know how I did,” Collado-Tejada recalled, responding via email from his home in Nevada. “At the end of my song, Al Waterson made me feel comfortable and relaxed. He gave me strength, and the courage to continue to come up to the stage and sing karaoke.”

With Waterson’s encouragement, Collado-Tejada became one of stars of “Al Waterson &You” at Fisherman’s Wharf, and distinguished himself as a contestant in the periodic Fisherman’s Wharf talent contests.

Waterson also welcomed teens and preteens if they were accompanied by a parent or adult chaperone. Allison Chu, who would go on to reign as Miss Hawaii 2016 and Miss Hawaii USA 2021, was one of them.

“Fisherman’s Wharf was so much fun. I remember singing there when I was 7 years old,” Chu said. “Al was always so kind and encouraging.”

Away from the spotlight, Waterson was an accomplished handyman who also enjoyed cooking, supporting animal rescue organizations and creating video content for his AL808 channel on YouTube.

Waterson is survived by his wife, Nancy Bernal.

Funeral arrangements are pending.