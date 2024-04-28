Big Blue of Moanalua 5-peats in boys and girls state judo
Moanalua’s Kaleigh Yasumura got emotional after winning the 139-pound crown and dedicating the win to her older sister, who was unable to compete because of an injury.
Mid-Pacific Institute’s Logan Lau competes against Saint Louis’ Eli Suan in the 121 boys final. Lau defeated Suan for the title with a Han Soku Make.
Kapolei’s Ryker Shimabukuro defeated Moanalua’s Payton Lee in the 132-pound final with an Ippon.
Kamehameha’s Thor Guerrero defeated teammate Darieus Paavo with a Wazari in the 145-pound final.
Moanalua’s Taegen Escaba defeated Pearl City’s Serah Yogi to win the 98-pound title in the state judo championships on Saturday.