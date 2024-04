Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mililani’s Makayla Pagampao started the season in the pitcher’s circle — now she’s terrorizing anyone who steps into it.

Pagampao belted three homers in her final three at-bats and finished with six RBIs as Mililani beat Kapolei 13-2 in five innings in the final of the OIA Division I Tournament at McKinley.

Pagampao, who popped out to shortstop in her first at-bat, hit a three-run homer in the third, and solo and two-run homers in an eight-run fifth.

“I just really saw the ball really well,” said Pagampao, a senior who is committed to HPU. “I just tried to not overthink about it and just try to do everything I can for my team.”

The Trojans finished with five home runs, including four in the eighth.

“We’re a really good hitting team and everybody just works hard at practices and tries to do everything we can,” Pagampao said.

Mililani won its 12th OIA title, with the previous crown coming in 2017. The past seven have come under coach Rose Antonio.

The Trojans have won 10 games in a row since losing to Campbell on March 16.

Mililani will be seeded and receive a first-round bye at the DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships, which start May 14. Kapolei, Leilehua, Campbell, Kalani and Waianae also will represent the OIA.

“I’m just excited. We’re excited with this team that we have,” Antonio said.

Mililani freshman left-hander Hinano Bautista, who replaced Pagampao in the circle, pitched a five-hitter with no walks and one strikeout.

“She did good. She came back and started throwing strikes and let the batters hit,” Antonio said. “Our defense is going to back you up.”

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on two-out, back-to-back homers by Kayara Tuiloma and Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

“I just had to talk to myself right after those two home runs. They were really good. I have to give respect to them,” Bautista said.

The Trojans took a 3-2 lead in the third on Pagampao’s three-run homer to center, which scored Kolbi Kochi and Jerrell Mailo. Both baserunners reached on two-out walks.

Mililani had been 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded four runners over the first two innings.

“First couple innings we left runners on base,” Antonio said. “We didn’t press. We had to be patient and disciplined and look for our pitch to hit. They saw the ball well tonight.”

The Trojans (14-1) took a 5-2 lead in the fourth on Kochi’s two-run double to right-center, which scored Kamryn Aoki and courtesy runner Aubri Nakashima.

Kapolei starter Malama-Ahlo again retired the first two batters of the inning before Mililani’s offense came alive.

Bautista settled down after allowing the two first-inning home runs. She faced the minimum over the next 31⁄3 innings. Kapolei recorded two singles over the span, but a pair of inning-ending double plays started by second baseman Aoki erased the baserunners.

“Defense plays a key. Like they say, offense wins games, but defense wins championships,” Antonio said. “To make the defensive plays at the right time is huge.”

The Hurricanes (9-7) had runners at the corners and no outs in the fifth, but Mililani got out of the jam.

Trojan third baseman Mailo fielded a ground ball and tagged out the runner heading toward the plate for the first out. Bautista then fielded a comebacker, threw to Mailo at the third-base bag and Mailo fired across the diamond for the double play.

“They are really good,” Bautista said of her defense. “That’s the only reason why we’re winning these games. I’m pitching and they’re making the best plays I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Trojans put things away in the fifth. Pagampao and Sunni Kahanu belted back-to-back homers to left-center. Pagampao’s blast went over the scoreboard. Mililani drew three consecutive one-out walks and Kaui Garcia hit a grand slam to left to make it 11-2. Pagampao later ended the game with a homer to left, which scored Mailo.

“Not to my recollection has a player hit three home runs in a game,” Antonio said.

Mililani beat Kapolei 18-1 on March 19 and 15-1 on April 13.

—

Division I Tournament

Saturday

Fifth Place

At Kilauea District Park field

Kalani 15, Waianae 5, 5 inn.

W—Harmony Kamalani.