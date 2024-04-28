Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 28, 2024
Mililani resident Eugene Shimabukuro visited the ninth isle last summer, and while shopping at the Meadows Mall, caught sight of a large ad for another Hawaii resident that was to pay Las Vegas a visit in a big way: Josh Tatofi, in concert. Photo by Eugene Shimabukuro.
Paul Schnur of Kaneohe globetrotted to Portimao, a port city in the Algarve region of southern Portugal, and got a dose of home at the Aloha bar. Photo by Wanda Schnur.
“While walking around the Mitsui Outlet Park Yokohama Bayside, we discovered Hawaii life,” said Sherri Takamoto of Honolulu, who visited Yokohama, Japan, with Brent Takamoto and saw the Hawaiian Steak & BBQ Merengue restaurant. Photo by Lynn Takamoto.