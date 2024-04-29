Letter: Despite deficit, U.S. doles out cash like candy bars

Watching our government hand out billions and billions of dollars like Monopoly funny money is scary. How much did Ukraine get? How much for Gaza? Will it ever be repaid? If you think so, I have a bridge to sell you. The government is giving away our future and the future of a great America.

My wife and I pay very high taxes for a retired couple. We fume when we see it being handed out like Snickers candy bars. Money must be tied to precious metals or something of value other than a former president’s face looking at us.

We have had enough. Government has to have a balanced budget or close down. What kind of example is our current government setting for my kids and yours?

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

