Letter: Get wise on immigration; our resources are gone

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released more than 2.3 million migrants into the U.S. at the southern border since Joe Biden took office. When is enough enough? Every day we hear about cities being overwhelmed by migrants that have no resources to support them. What if 2024 sees 5 million people enter the country illegally?

Imagine a cruise ship that can hold 5,000 people and all of a sudden it has 7,000 people on board with limited resources. Compromises must be taken to accommodate the volume. At some point this cruise ship is going to be unable to function. When are the politicians going to recognize this issue?

John Berry

McCully

