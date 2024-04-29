Letter: Lawmakers wasting time on jaywalking, lot sizes

What is coming out from the current legislative session? The session is so short and they were talking about legalizing jaywalking. Are they considering the elimination of crosswalks and traffic lights? What is the need for them, if you can just jaywalk.

You don’t have to look real hard to see that jaywalking is happening on a regular basis. Why legalize something that cannot be enforced now? What’s going to happen in Waikiki, where there is a large number of pedestrians and they just jaywalk whenever they want to?

Another thing is allowing multiple homes to be built on a single lot. It might lower the cost of buying a home for now, but honestly, the cost of these will appreciate to the same cost of a home on a normal-size lot. Everybody is grumbling about how the packaging is smaller for the same price.

Representatives and senators: Your legislative session is so short and this is the best you can do?

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

