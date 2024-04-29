Letter: Trump helped the rich, Biden is helping the poor

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Recently I have seen people complaining that Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is just his way of buying votes. But isn’t that exactly what Donald Trump did when he gave tax breaks to all his millionaire friends and their corporations? He bought their votes. Trump helped the rich folks, and now Biden is trying to help the poor folks.

Why is that a problem?

Barbara Dittrich

Ewa Beach

