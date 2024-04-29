Off the news: HART receives $125M in federal funding

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After recent stressful weeks, the folks at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation needed a dollop of good news. And they got it: On Wednesday HART received $125 million in federal funding for construction of the Skyline project, the first of several final payments of a remaining $744 million pledged by the feds.

This provided some salve after the announced resignation of Project Director Nate Meddings and a subsequent bruising clash between HART Chair Colleen Hanabusa and Executive Director Lori Kahikina.

Last week’s tranche of funds was a long time coming. Still, better late than never.