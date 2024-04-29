Off the news: Survey shows some plan to never retire

Monday, April 29, 2024
It’s Monday, a day when many wake up asking themselves, “Can I ever retire?”
Many but not all, that is. According to an AARP survey, about 25% of U.S. adults over age 50 have exactly zero retirement savings — and about the same proportion say they plan to retire “never.”
It’s a reality that goes unrecorded in economic reports about “the economy,” though wages and the cost of living factor into both. A sobering 37% of those over 50 say they worry about meeting basic living costs such as food and housing. On the brighter side, 33% believe their finances will be better next year.