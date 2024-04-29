On the Move: Kupu Hawaii

Monday, April 29, 2024
75°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Nellie Lisala
Julianna Lehman
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Kupu Hawaii, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the following new staff members:
>> Julianna
Lehman has been
appointed as community program manager. Prior to joining Kupu, she was a program manager for an after-school STEM program with Honolulu Community Action Program for nearly three years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology and a master’s
degree in social work from Syracuse
University.
>> Nellie Lisala has been hired as a program coordinator. She will manage American Samoa CLDP members and interns. Previously, she worked as a youth development professional at the Boys and Girls Clubs of American Samoa for four years.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.