On the Move: Kupu Hawaii

Kupu Hawaii, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the following new staff members:

>> Julianna Lehman has been appointed as community program manager. Prior to joining Kupu, she was a program manager for an after-­school STEM program with Honolulu Community Action Program for nearly three years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology and a master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University.

>> Nellie Lisala has been hired as a program coordinator. She will manage American Samoa CLDP members and interns. Previously, she worked as a youth development professional at the Boys and Girls Clubs of American Samoa for four years.

