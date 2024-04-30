Letter: Focus on homelessness, legal cannabis can wait

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Legislature was considering legalizing recreational cannabis this session even though homelessness is still a big problem in Hawaii. The major causes of homelessness are family violence, substance addiction, mental/physical health conditions, trauma, limited housing opportunities and lack of adequate employment.

What do you think will happen if legislation like Senate Bill 3335 gets passed? More people might go into debt and homelessness will rise. We see so many homeless people because many won’t follow shelter rules.

Let’s not worry about legalizing cannabis for adult use and instead shift our focus to homelessness.

Leinee-Marie Loa

Waianae

