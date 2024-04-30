Letter: If settling is best Ukraine option, what is worst?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

While the author of a recent letter attempts to make a point about defining victory before America sends more aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, consider the flip side and define defeat (“Define victory in Ukraine before sending more aid,” Star-Advertiser, April 17). While the writer cites Col. Joe Buccino (Ret.) as saying “the best Ukraine can do” is fighting to a negotiated settlement, what would be the worst it could do?

This would be a pretty poor time to abandon one of our allies.

Paul Campbell

Waipahu

