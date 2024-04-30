Letter: What happened to the Kamalii Mini Park plan

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu City Council committee members passed a resolution in October 2019 to explore alternatives for Kamalii Mini Park in downtown Honolulu. One consideration was to transfer the land to the Fire Department, which has a station at the corner of South Beretania and Fort streets.

The area is plagued with homeless campers and overridden with drug activity. We in the neighborhood need something done. There are office workers and school children who walk past that area.

Tiare Martin

Downtown Honolulu

