For da keiki

Whether you call May 5 Boys’ Day or Children’s Day, there are plenty of ways to treat your keiki:

Kawaii snacks

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii is offering kodomo boxes ($15) for Boys’ Day. Each box contains two dipped pretzels, two dipped Oreos and assorted Japanese snacks.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram

(@olive_branch_hawaii).

Boys’ Day cakes

La Palme D’Or Patisserie (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is offering specialty treats May 1-5. Choose from a koi fish-decorated chocolate roll cake ($38), Boys’ Day strawberry shortcakes ($52 for 6-inch cake, $63 for 7-inch cake) and decorated icing cookies ($6).

Upon request, cakes are available in a bigger size.

Call 808-941-6161 or visit lapalmedorhawaii.com.

Mochi trays and treats

Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is offering a variety of treats for Boys’ Day. Enjoy a six-piece tray ($16.95), 12-piece platter ($35), three-piece tray ($8.95) or three-piece chichi dango favor ($2.75).

Specialty flavors include blue koi manju, ramune chichi dango, and mochi with cookie dough and cookies and cream fillings. The gorgeous 12-piece platter includes a fruity rice crispy mochi treat, chichi dango, chocolate peanut butter rice crispy mochi treat, banana crème pie mochi with macadamia nuts and more.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).