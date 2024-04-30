For da keiki

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
April 30, 2024
•
Updated
3:32 p.m.
Whether you call May 5 Boys’ Day or Children’s Day, there are plenty of ways to treat your keiki:
Kawaii snacks
Online business Olive Branch Hawaii is offering kodomo boxes ($15) for Boys’ Day. Each box contains two dipped pretzels, two dipped Oreos and assorted Japanese snacks.
Visit olivebranchhawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram
(@olive_branch_hawaii).
Boys’ Day cakes
La Palme D’Or Patisserie (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is offering specialty treats May 1-5. Choose from a koi fish-decorated chocolate roll cake ($38), Boys’ Day strawberry shortcakes ($52 for 6-inch cake, $63 for 7-inch cake) and decorated icing cookies ($6).
Upon request, cakes are available in a bigger size.
Call 808-941-6161 or visit lapalmedorhawaii.com.
Mochi trays and treats
Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is offering a variety of treats for Boys’ Day. Enjoy a six-piece tray ($16.95), 12-piece platter ($35), three-piece tray ($8.95) or three-piece chichi dango favor ($2.75).
Specialty flavors include blue koi manju, ramune chichi dango, and mochi with cookie dough and cookies and cream fillings. The gorgeous 12-piece platter includes a fruity rice crispy mochi treat, chichi dango, chocolate peanut butter rice crispy mochi treat, banana crème pie mochi with macadamia nuts and more.
Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.
Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).