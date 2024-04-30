Maui fire compensation fund deadline is extended

Families who lost a loved one in the deadly Aug. 8 Maui wildfires — or victims who suffered serious injuries — now have until May 31 to register for the One ‘Ohana Fund, which offers them financial compensation.

Payments of $1.5 million will go to families who lost loved ones, while payments will vary for those who were injured. Completed claim forms must be submitted no later than July 1.

The original deadline to register was today.

The fund was created to help families and seriously injured victims avoid protracted litigation that could take years and move on sooner, Gov. Josh Green has repeatedly said.

At least 101 people were killed, and 40 families who lost loved ones have registered, Green’s office said Monday in announcing the extended registration deadline.

Eleven people who were injured also have registered for the fund.

The state would contribute $65 million — the biggest share of the One ‘Ohana Fund — even though the Legislature has yet to approve the funding request.

Senate Bill 582 would appropriate $65 million for a “victim relief fund” and heads to the Senate floor this week for a final vote.

Other contributors include Hawaiian Electric ($75 million), Kamehameha Schools ($17.5 million), Maui County ($10 million), Charter/Spectrum ($2.5 million), Hawaiian Telcom ($2.5 million) and West Maui Land Co. ($2.5 million).

Green has repeatedly said that applying for the One ‘Ohana Fund remains voluntary but said in a statement Monday, “From its beginning, the fund was intended to provide families with a timely option that would potentially allow healing and recovery more quickly. I am encouraged by the number of survivors who have already submitted claims and want to respect the requests of other survivors to have additional time to determine what is right for their families.”

The fund will be administered by Retired Judge Ronald Ibarra of Hawaii island’s 3rd Circuit Court, who said Monday in a statement, “At the request of survivors and their attorneys, we have agreed to provide additional time for submission of claims to the fund. I believe that this is consistent with the fund’s goal of providing survivors with the option of seeking compensation.”

The extension was requested by Honolulu attorney Richard M. Sakoda, who represents one family that has applied to the fund and has been communicating with other families.

“I requested that Judge Ibarra extend the deadline to submit claims to the fund, and appreciate his willingness to do so,” Sako­da said in a statement. “I believe that as families learn more about the uncertainties of litigation, claims to the fund will increase.”

For a registration application and for more information, visit www.mauicompensationfund.com.