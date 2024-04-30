On the Move: Kupu Hawaii

Swipe or click to see more

Kupu Hawaii, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the addition of two people:

>> Kelsey Floyd joins Kupu as program coordinator. Before Kupu she was an environmental education leader for a year, working with Kapolei High School and Hawaii Technology Academy. She also volunteers regularly at Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption Cafe.

>> Keao Rivera- Leong has been hired as a program coordinator. Rivera- Leong has 10 years of industry experience, having worked as an ORISE environmental educator with the Environmental Protection Agency for three years prior to Kupu.

