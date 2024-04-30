Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha, Saint Louis shadowing each other

Tuesday, April 30, 2024
By Paul Honda
12:35 a.m.
Kamehameha and Saint Louis can’t seem to escape each other’s shadows on the baseball diamond.
It’s no different in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, where the Warriors and Crusaders each received four first-place votes and accumulated 88 points to share the No. 1 ranking this week.
Saint Louis beat Kamehameha 12-2 to win the ILH regular-season title last week but failed to convince enough coaches and media on the voting panel. Baldwin stepped past Hilo for the No. 3 spot, while Maui remained at No. 5.
Kailua moved up two notches to No. 6 after going 3-0 in the OIA playoffs, trouncing Aiea 8-1 in the league final at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday.
The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships will begin on May 14 in Division I and May 15 in D-II. The D-I bracket will be played at Moanalua and Pearl City. The D-II bracket will be at Pearl City and Radford. Championship games will be at Les Murakami Stadium.
Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10
Apr. 29, 2024
Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW
1. (tie) Kamehameha (4) (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 2-0 playoffs) 88 1
> def. No. 7 ‘Iolani, 5-1
> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 12-2 (5 inn)
> def. Pac-Five, 3-1
> def. Maryknoll, 9-0
> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 3:30 pm
> next: TBD
1. (tie) Saint Louis (4) (10-4 ILH, 2-0 tiebreaker, 1-0 playoffs) 88 2
> won at No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 5-4
> def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 12-2 (5 inn)
> def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 5-4
> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, 3:30 pm
3. Baldwin (11-2 MIL) 73 4
> def. Kamehameha-Maui, 6-0
4. Hilo (9-0 BIIF) 70 3
> def. Pahoa 6-0
> def. Konawaena, 3-0
5. Maui (11-2 MIL) 53 5
> def. King Kekaulike, 2-1
6. Kailua (10-2 OIA, 3-0 playoffs) 47 8-t
> def. Kalani, 10-1
> def. Moanalua, 3-1
> def. No. 8 Aiea, 8-1
7. Mid-Pacific (10-4 ILH, 0-2 tiebreakers, 1-1 playoffs) 41 6
> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 5-4
> lost to No. 7 ‘Iolani, 7-2
> def. Punahou, 5-1
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 3:30 pm
8. ‘Iolani (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 0-1 playoffs) 34 7
> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 5-3
> def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 4-2
> lost to Maryknoll, 6-3
> next: Pac-Five, Tuesday, 3:30 pm
9. Aiea (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs) 23 8-t
> def. Pearl City, 7-3
> def. Roosevelt, 3-1
> lost to No. 8 Kailua, 8-1
10. Waiakea (7-2 BIIF) 12 10
> won at Ka‘u, 14-0
Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 10, Kamehameha-Maui 3, Maryknoll 3, Moanalua 3, Molokai 2.