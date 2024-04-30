Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha, Saint Louis shadowing each other

Kamehameha and Saint Louis can’t seem to escape each other’s shadows on the baseball diamond.

It’s no different in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, where the Warriors and Crusaders each received four first-place votes and accumulated 88 points to share the No. 1 ranking this week.

Saint Louis beat Kamehameha 12-2 to win the ILH regular-season title last week but failed to convince enough coaches and media on the voting panel. Baldwin stepped past Hilo for the No. 3 spot, while Maui remained at No. 5.

Kailua moved up two notches to No. 6 after going 3-0 in the OIA playoffs, trouncing Aiea 8-1 in the league final at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday.

The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships will begin on May 14 in Division I and May 15 in D-II. The D-I bracket will be played at Moanalua and Pearl City. The D-II bracket will be at Pearl City and Radford. Championship games will be at Les Murakami Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 29, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. (tie) Kamehameha (4) (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 2-0 playoffs) 88 1

> def. No. 7 ‘Iolani, 5-1

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 12-2 (5 inn)

> def. Pac-Five, 3-1

> def. Maryknoll, 9-0

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 3:30 pm

> next: TBD

1. (tie) Saint Louis (4) (10-4 ILH, 2-0 tiebreaker, 1-0 playoffs) 88 2

> won at No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 5-4

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 12-2 (5 inn)

> def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 5-4

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, 3:30 pm

> next: TBD

3. Baldwin (11-2 MIL) 73 4

> def. Kamehameha-Maui, 6-0

> next: TBD

4. Hilo (9-0 BIIF) 70 3

> def. Pahoa 6-0

> def. Konawaena, 3-0

> next: TBD

5. Maui (11-2 MIL) 53 5

> def. King Kekaulike, 2-1

> next: TBD

6. Kailua (10-2 OIA, 3-0 playoffs) 47 8-t

> def. Kalani, 10-1

> def. Moanalua, 3-1

> def. No. 8 Aiea, 8-1

> next: TBD

7. Mid-Pacific (10-4 ILH, 0-2 tiebreakers, 1-1 playoffs) 41 6

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 5-4

> lost to No. 7 ‘Iolani, 7-2

> def. Punahou, 5-1

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 5-4

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 3:30 pm

8. ‘Iolani (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 0-1 playoffs) 34 7

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 5-3

> def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 4-2

> lost to Maryknoll, 6-3

> next: Pac-Five, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

9. Aiea (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs) 23 8-t

> def. Pearl City, 7-3

> def. Roosevelt, 3-1

> lost to No. 8 Kailua, 8-1

> next: TBD

10. Waiakea (7-2 BIIF) 12 10

> won at Ka‘u, 14-0

> next: TBD

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 10, Kamehameha-Maui 3, Maryknoll 3, Moanalua 3, Molokai 2.