‘Iolani baseball keeps season alive

Kasyn Amazaki pitched 42⁄3 innings as four pitchers combined on a four-hitter in ‘Iolani’s 4-0 win over Pac-Five in the ILH double-elimination tournament on Monday afternoon.

No. 8-ranked ‘Iolani (12-6) survived and advanced, eliminating a very promising young Wolfpack squad. ‘Iolani will host Maryknoll at 3:30 p.m. today. On Monday, Maryknoll upset No. 7 Mid-Pacific 7-6 in nine innings in another elimination battle. Maryknoll beat ‘Iolani last week, 6-3, to put the Raiders in elimination mode for the rest of the tourney.

Amazaki scattered three hits, struck out one and walked two before yielding to Isaiah Weeks. Kaleb Tenn and Oni Dawson were also effective. As a group, the four hurlers struck out three and walked two batters.

“I just kind of took it slow during warmups and I constantly went back in (to the bullpen) to work on stuff,” Amazaki said. “I didn’t have my curve today. It worked at the end.”

“Amazaki did great. He did his job. He kept us in the game. Weeks did a great job, too,” ‘Iolani coach Kurt Miyahira said. “Colten’s a tough pitcher, man. He’s going to be around for a while. That’s a good Pac-Five team that’s well coached and they play hard. We’re grateful and fortunate to play another game.”

The last time these teams met on March 30, Pac-Five starting pitcher Colten Amai-Nakagawa permitted only one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings for a 6-2 win at the Raiders’ field. This time, the left-hander struck out Judah Ota and Cole Ide in the first inning. It appeared to be a potential rerun of the first meeting.

Instead, the home team reached the talented sophomore for three runs in the next two innings. Amai-Nakagawa went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks issued.

In the second inning, Treydon Chong Kee drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a passed ball. He had a big jump on a steal attempt of third base when Makana Oniate sent a ground ball to second base. The speedy Chong Kee scored on the play for ‘Iolani’s first run.

Cole Yonamine led off the bottom of the third with a walk. Mana Lau Kong followed with an opposite-field double to right. Ota then smacked the next pitch from Amai-Nakagawa to right field for a single, plating both baserunners for a three-run Raiders cushion.

Pac-Five did not have a runner in scoring position until the fifth inning. Naden Nihipali was at second base and pinch hitter Vance Oda was at first when Weeks entered the game. He whiffed pinch hitter Geoffrey Au for the third out.

‘Iolani added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Ota walked with two outs and Ide blasted a ball deep to right center. Ota scored, and Ide was thrown out at home plate on a pinpoint throw by the shortstop, Alika Ahu.

In the top of the seventh, Ezra Lee doubled to right, but Dawson retired Tyler Clark on a fly ball to end the game.

“You want to go fast alone or go far together? That’s the message to our kids. We’ve got to stay together to get where we want to be,” Miyahira said. “Stick to the jab. Find ways to stay in the fight. The knockout punch is going to come. Shoutout to coach Brandon (Wolf) and coach Brenson Hansen.”

The Wolfpack finished 2-15 in ILH play, but the win-loss record doesn’t reflect the young talent of a team that was very competitive in the tough ILH. In their five games prior to Monday, coach Reyn Sugai’s team lost to Punahou 4-2, Damien 4-2, Mid-Pacific 3-2 and Kamehameha 3-1 and beat Punahou 9-2

“It’s tough. We made a good run, a competitive season. A rebuilding type year. I think we did everything we could. It just wasn’t our day,” Sugai said. “We have so much to build on for the future. We’re going in the right direction as a program.”

Ahu, the 6-foot-4 shortstop who is also a basketball standout, is also one of the ’Pack’s talented sophomores.

“It’s more about the culture and buying in, and they’re doing a good job of doing that. It takes some time,” Sugai said. “They’ll hit the weight room.”

Amai-Nakagawa was overpowering at times, even in defeat.

“No matter who it is, if he’s on, he’s one of the best arms in the league. He still has a ways to go, but he’s come a long way,” Sugai said. “He can hold his composure. He’s jumped leaps and bounds since last in that regard.”