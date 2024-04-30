Softball Top 10: Mililani locked in at No. 1

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mililani collected eight of nine first-place votes to remain locked at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 on Monday.

The Lady Trojans (14-1) closed out Oahu Interscholastic Association play with wins over Waianae, Leilehua and Kapolei to capture the title. Mililani outscored playoff opponents 34-7 and is at the top of the rankings for a second week in a row.

The panel of coaches and media had one first-place vote for Maryknoll (10-4). The Spartans finished second during the ILH regular season. The Spartans are still in a battle for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu crown.

Punahou and Kamehameha share the No. 4 spot. The Buffanblu knocked Kamehameha out of the double-elimination playoff tournament last week. The tournament winner will meet Kamehameha for the ILH title.

Kapolei and Kealakehe landed in the Top 10 for the first time this season. Ranked eighth, the Hurricanes were 6-6 in OIA West play, then won three games in a row to reach the league championship game against Mililani. That included an 18-8 quarterfinal win over Kalani and a 12-8 semifinal victory over defending league champion Campbell.

Tenth-ranked Kealakehe is 11-0 in Big Island Interscholastic Federation play after routing Keaau, 12-2 and 13-2.

The DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships will begin on May 14. Games will be played at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and Tiger Softball Stadium (McKinley).

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 29, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (8) (11-1 OIA reg. season, 3-0 playoffs) 88 1

> def. Waianae, 14-1 (5 inn)

> def. No. 6 Leilehua, 7-4

> def. Kapolei, 13-2 (5 inn)

> next: TBD

2. Maryknoll (1) (9-3 ILH reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker, 1-0 playoffs) 79 3

> won at No. 2 Kamehameha, 10-8

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday

> next: TBD

3. (tie) Kamehameha (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 0-2 playoffs) 65 2

> lost to No. 2 Maryknoll, 10-8

> lost to No. 5 Punahou, 11-7

> next: TBD

3. (tie) Punahou (8-4 ILH reg. season, 3-1 playoffs) 65 4

> def. Mid-Pacific, 14-4 (6 inn)

> def. ‘Iolani, 6-1

> won at No. 2 Kamehameha, 11-7

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday

> next: TBD

5. Campbell (10-2 OIA reg. season, 1-2 playoffs) 48 4

> def. Moanalua, 9-2

> lost to Kapolei, 12-8

> lost to No. 6 Leilehua, 9-4

> next: TBD

6. Baldwin (11-0 MIL) 44 7

> def. King Kekaulike, 14-2 (4 inn)

> next: TBD

7. Leilehua (9-3 OIA, 3-1 playoffs) 38 6

> def. Kaimuki, 16-0 (4 inn)

> won at No. 10 Kaiser, 13-0 (5 inn)

> lost to No. 1 Mililani, 7-4

> won at No. 4 Campbell, 9-4

> next: TBD

8. Kapolei (6-6 OIA, 3-1 playoffs) 27 NR

> def. Roosevelt, 13-3 (6 inn)

> def. No. 8 Kalani, 18-8 (6 inn)

> def. No. 4 Campbell, 12-8

> lost to No. 1 Mililani, 13-2 (5 inn)

> next: TBD

9. Kapaa (9-0 KIF) 15 9

> def. Kauai, 12-2 (6 inn)

> def. Kauai, 15-2 (5 inn)

> next: TBD

10. Kealakehe (11-0 BIIF) 12 NR

> def. Keaau, 12-2 (5 inn)

> won at Keaau, 13-2

> next: TBD

No longer in Top 10: Kalani (No. 8).

Also receiving votes: Kalani 9, ‘Iolani 3, Kaiser 2.