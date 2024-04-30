University of Hawaii water polo seeded second for NCAAs
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rebekka Williams, head coach Maureen Cole, and James Robinson with the Big West Championship trophy at UH on Monday. The Wahine beat Long Beach State on Sunday for the title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The team gathered to watch the selection show in the athletic department’s lecture hall.
The UH water polo team clapped after the Rainbow Wahine found out who they will face in the NCAA Tournament.