Letter: Gaza conflict, campus protests recall Vietnam

A month after the Hamas attack, the Israeli military had killed some 10,000 Palestinians. Today the toll is nearly 35,000 and millions displaced with nowhere to go. Seventy-six years ago Western powers created Israel on Palestinian homeland without their consent. Since then, Israel continues disenfranchising Palestinians in their ever-shrinking territories and killing them with impunity. With the West supporting Israel, we are ourselves complicit.

Student protests are going on in many campuses. It is reminiscent of Vietnam War protests when thousands of innocent Vietnamese and American youth were dying monthly with no end in sight. Today it is a relentless war of revenge. One can witness events in real-time.

It is the youth who rose to the call of moral values then and do so again today. The war will end much sooner this time, but not before more chaos at home and death abroad.

Birendra S.Huja

Waialae Iki

