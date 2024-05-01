Letter: It’s no witch hunt, Trump is destroying democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Donald Trump is trying to play the role of a martyr by continuously claiming that he is the victim of a nefarious witch hunt. I do not believe that there is a witch hunt going on now, as the hunt would have ended long ago — when Marjorie Taylor Greene landed!

But really, why have a witch hunt when a devil is front and center trying to destroy our now-fragile democracy?

Jim Killett

Lahaina

