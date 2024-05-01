Letter: Power outages are no big deal, great time to read

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Watching recent news coverage, I was entertained by folks who were “frustrated” and “inconvenienced” by the weather that caused power outages in Portlock and Hawaii Kai. Oahu is an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, subject to sunshine and showers with a severe weather alert now and then.

Storms have been happening during my lifetime regularly; power outages were routine and no big deal, we managed just fine.

Nowadays these fragile folks suggest that Hawaiian Electric is deliberately turning off the power. Come on, friends, it wont hurt you to go without the internet, cell phones and TV for a few hours. Grab a flashlight and a book.

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

