Letter: We would want justice if put in Israel’s position

I noticed a lot of pro-Palestinian protests around the country but no protest against Hamas, who started the conflict by killing more than 1,000 Israelis and capturing about 250 hostages. It may be an overreaction by Israel for bombing Gaza, but Hamas still holds hostages.

If we were attacked in Hawaii and 1,000 people were killed and 250 taken, would we be satisfied if our country did nothing to bring back our people?

Warren Fukushima

Pearl City

