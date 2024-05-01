Hawaii Legislature earmarks $20M to combat invasive species

Swipe or click to see more

The state Legislature has appropriated close to $20 million to bolster the state’s fight against invasive pests.

Pending the final passage of House Bill 2619 relating to biosecurity, the state Department of Agriculture is expected to receive “unprecedented support” in its efforts to combat invasive species that threaten the state’s native plants, animals and locally grown crops.

HB 2619 passed out of a legislative conference committee last week, and awaits a final vote by the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

The bill designates the Agriculture Department as the lead agency in coordinating the state’s biosecurity efforts and authorizes it to execute agreements with partner agencies and private organizations.

“Everyone can agree that the management of the biosecurity programs needs improvement and we cannot thank our state legislators enough for their concern and hard work on this bill,” Sharon Hurd, chair of the state Board of Agriculture, said in a news release. “With one department directing the various programs, there will be better coordination, transparency and accountability.”

She added that the HDOA staff is “committed to making stronger headway in the prevention and management of invasive species.”

The additional funds come as detection of little fire ants and coconut rhinoceros beetles increases across various islands, along with growing concerns over the state’s inaction to stem their spread.

The bill earmarks $2.5 million for invasive little fire ants response, $1.5 million for the coconut rhinoceros beetle response, $1.1 million for the brown tree snake rapid response and $100,000 for the coqui frog response.

Among other earmarks are $2 million for tech upgrades, $2 million for a public awareness campaign and $1.5 million for biosecurity facility planning. Another $3.2 million has been set aside for 44 additional positions, including plant quarantine inspectors, entomologists and a noxious-­weed specialist.

Additionally, $200,000 has been set aside for feral chicken control. These funds will be appropriated to each county as a grant-in-aid, subject to a county match, for the implementation of feral chicken control programs.

Hurd said cooperation between HDOA and partner agencies and organizations remains important “as we all have the common goal to protect Hawaii.”

The bill requires HDOA to increase transparency by posting real-time updates on pest infestations online to its website, including the date, geographic location, activities performed and names of staff and organizations involved.

The Pesticides Branch will also have more clout and be authorized to perform random inspections to ensure compliance with pesticide regulations.

Funding has also been set aside for programs increasing local food production.

The bill pays homage to late state Rep. Clift Tsuji, the namesake of the “Clift Tsuji Act,” who championed funding for the state’s biosecurity program.

“This is landmark legislation in the fight against invasive species,” Gov. Josh Green said in a statement. “The pests that we are dealing with now are having a devastating impact across the state and with this legislative support, we can do better in protecting our aina, agriculture and our way of life.”