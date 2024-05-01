New housing projects give hope to some Maui fire survivors
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Makalapua Kanuha delivered the pule Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for homes to house FEMA-ineligible Maui wildfire survivors at Ka La‘i Ola in Wahikuli.
Kumu hula Pueo Pata on Tuesday blessed the Fraser ohana as they accepted the first unit of the Ke Ao Maluhia at Maui Lani development.
HomeAid Hawaii Executive Director Kimo Carvalho, state Sen. Angus McKelvey, Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen broke ground Tuesday for Ka La‘i Ola. The housing development is expected to provide 450 interim homes for wildfire survivors.