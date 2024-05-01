Scoreboard – May 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Today
Updated
10:33 p.m.
CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
ILH: Double-elimination tournament, Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m. at CORP 1.
GOLF
David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Boys Championship, final round, 7 a.m. at Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course.
TENNIS
ILH: Clay Benham Postseason
Tournament, Day 3, 2 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA boys, Division I Tournament, final, Moanalua vs. Mililani, to follow D-II final.
OIA boys, Division II Tournament, final, Waialua vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
ILH: Double-elimination tournament, final
Kamehameha vs. winner of Saint Louis/
’Iolani
SOFTBALL
ILH: Varsity I, Double-elimination
tournament, Punahou vs. Maryknoll,
3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field.
TRACK AND FIELD
OIA: Championship Trials, 3:45 p.m. at
Mililani.
ILH DIVISION I
Double-Elimination Tournament
Tuesday
At ‘Iolani
‘Iolani 3, Maryknoll 2
WP–Isaiah Weeks, LP–Jake Remily
Leading hitters–Iol: Judah Ota 2-2, 3B. MS: Jake Remily 1-2, 1 RBI, 2B.
MLB STANDINGS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EAST W L Pct GB
Baltimore 19 10 .655 –
New York 19 12 .613 11⁄2
Boston 17 13 .567 21⁄2
Toronto 15 16 .484 5
Tampa 14 17 .452 6
CENTRAL W L Pct GB
Cleveland 19 10 .655 —
Kansas City 18 13 .581 2
Detroit 17 13 .567 2½
Minnesota 16 13 .552 3
Chicago 6 24 .200 13½
WEST W L Pct GB
Seattle 17 13 .567 —
Texas 16 14 .533 1
Oakland 14 17 .452 3½
Los Angeles 11 19 .367 6
Houston 10 19 .345 6½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 19 9 .679 —
Philadelphia 20 11 .645 ½
New York 15 14 .517 4½
Washington 14 15 .483 5½
Miami 7 24 .226 13½
Milwaukee 18 11 .621 –
Chicago 18 12 .600 ½
Cincinnati 16 14 .533 2½
St. Louis 14 16 .467 4½
Pittsburgh 14 17 .452 5
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 —
San Francisco 14 16 .467 4
San Diego 15 18 .455 4½
Arizona 14 17 .452 4½
Colorado 7 22 .241 10½
Today
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 a.m.
Minnesota at Chicago W.S., 8:10 a.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 9:07 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:37 a.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 a.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 10:07 a.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
ILH DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Varsity I Double-Elimination
Tournament
At Sand Island Park field
Punahou 7, Maryknoll 5, 9 inn.
W—Paige Brunn
Leading hitters—Pun: Shayla Yamashita 2-5, 2 RBIs; Sydeny Capello 4-5, 2b; Fa’atamali‘i Brown 2-5, 2b. Mary: Jenna Sniffen HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kasi Cruz 2-5, 2b.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Monday
At Radford
Moanalua def. Campbell 25-12, 25-20,
25-14
Mililani def. Castle 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
ILH DIVISION II/III
Tournament Final
At Le Jardin
Le Jardin def. Damien25-23, 25-13, 25-18
NCAA MEN’S DIVision I
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
At Long Beach, Calif.
Quarterfinals
Match 1–No. 1 UCLA def.
No. 8 Fort Valley St., 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
Match 2– No. 4 UC Irvine def. No. 5 Penn St., 26-24, 25-16, 25-19
Match 3–No. 3 Grand Canyon def. No. 6 Ohio St. 25-23, 25-20, 25-21
Match 4–No. 2 Long Beach State def. No. 7 Belmont Abbey 25-18, 25-14, 25-11
GOLF
BIG WEST MEN’S
CHAMPIONSHIPS
At La Quinta, Calif.
Final round
Individual Leaderboard
1. Tegan Andrews, Fullerton 63-73-66–202
2. Clay Seebr, LBSU 67-70-69–206
3. Rei Harashima, UC Irvine 68-68-71–207
Team leaderboard
1. Long Beach State 286-281-283–850
2. CSU Fullerton 281-289-284–854
3. Cal Poly 287-288-287–862
Also
7. Hawaii 302-299-284–885
Hawaii golfers
T11. Kolbe Irei 75-72-71–218
T11. Josh Hayashida 74-75-69–218
T18. Blaze Akana 75-78-67–220
40. Tyler Ogawa 78-76-78–232
T41. Dane Watanabe 80-76-77–233
HHSAA BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 1
At Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course
1. Tyler Loree, Seabury Hall 69
2. Nate Choi, Moanalua 71
3. Owen Hegrenes, Lahainaluna 71
4. Jake Otani, Waiakea 73
5. Maximus Waki, Hawaii Baptist 73
6. Renner Chumley, Maui Prep 74
7. Daniel Arashiro Garcia, Seabury 74
8. Tyler Yamayori, Saint Louis 74
9. Hunter Kitagawa, Maui 75
10. Keola Silva Jr., Kahuku 75
Team results
1. Waiakea 303
2. Maui Prep 310
3. Moanalua 313
4. Punahou 317
5. Iolani 318
6. Hawaii Baptist 325
7. Hilo 342
8. Mililani 343
9. Kauai 351