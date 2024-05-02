Letter: Independence is not the only Ocean Safety issue

While the city and its 14-member Ocean Safety Task Force struggle with ideas for an independent department, it should be noted that there are glaring situational shortcomings that have been ignored for far too long. The lack of planning for personnel and additional tower locations continues to leave huge holes in the safety net Ocean Safety is able to provide.

For example, the North Shore district is responsible for operations from Kaena Point to Kaneohe Bay. This involves some of the most treacherous shoreline, which is increasingly being used by the public. Currently there are huge gaps from Haleiwa to Kaena, and Paumalu to Kualoa.

For now, emergencies are being covered by time-consuming mobile response. Let’s hope such substantial issues will be given priority.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter