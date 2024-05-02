Letter: Supreme Court courting controversy with Trump

The recent Supreme Court hearings on Trump’s ridiculous claim of absolute immunity from criminal prosecution revealed a disturbing and dangerous side of the court’s majority.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and the right-wing majority have distorted established Supreme Court precedent and practice in order to shield, protect and enable Trump to subvert the rule of law. It’s astonishing that Alito would totally ignore the record on appeal that’s clearly adverse to Trump to reach an absurd result to empower an autocrat (or criminal) in the name of preserving unrestrained executive discretion.

Alito has lost his way in order to protect Trump and reverse decades of rational and moderate decisions when he was usually on the losing side. With the help of three Trump-appointed justices, he may get his way.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

