Off the news: Funding earmarked for invasive species

It’s not top of mind for most folks, but it is good news from the Legislature that nearly $20 million has been set aside to combat invasive species. Among other ills, little fire ant and coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations are on the list, as well as vegetation that dries up into fire-starting tinder. Everyone has seen what that can do.

Also earmarked is $200,000 for feral chicken control. Not exactly invasives, but they also can be a real pain. Ask anyone awakened by a rooster, pre-dawn.