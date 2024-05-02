On the Move: CJ Manansala and J. Cisneros

>> Sunspear Energy, a solar power system company, has hired CJ Manansala as commercial project manager. He previously served as a commercial project manager at Revolu­Sun for two years. Before that, he served as a project engineer at Rider Levett Bucknall for two years. He has nearly a dec­ade of experience in the local construction and solar industries.

>> Girl Scouts of Hawaii has named J. Cisneros its chief operations officer. Cisneros has over a dec­ade of administrative experience within both nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Prior to joining GSH, they served in various capacities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley and was most recently chief of staff at hybrid publishing company Wonderwell.

———

