BeachBows’ duo named All-Americans

Hawaii’s Jaime Santer and Alana Embry were named to the AVCA Beach Volleyball All-America second team Wednesday.

Santer, a senior from Toronto, and Embry, a sophomore from Poway, Calif., are 24-11 at the No. 1 spot. Six of the victories are against ranked opponents.

Santer and Embry are one of 16 pairs — eight on the first team and eight on the second team — to earn AVCA All-America honors.

The No. 9 seed BeachBows face No. 8 Loyola Marymount on Friday at 7 a.m. in the first round of the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Pacific Rim Cup clinic, tourney set for July

The Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic will be held July 26 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The clinic, scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m., is for children 4-14. The early registration fee is $75.

Scheduled instructors for the clinic include Takuya Yamada, a former Japan national team member, and Kenji Treschuk, a former professional player from Hawaii. David “Bingy” Lara, the Seattle Sounders FC head of academy recruitment, will be in attendance.

A 16-team mixed boys and girls tournament for ages 8-11 is scheduled for July 27. There will be four teams per age group. The entry fee per team is $550 with each squad guaranteed three games.

To register for the clinic and tournament visit: www.pacificrimcup.com/prc2024

Waipio soccer complex closed 8 weeks

The Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex will be closed for the next eight weeks to improve the fields’ condition, according to a press release from the City and County of Honolulu.

The decision to completely close the fields for recreational use was made in collaboration with local soccer leagues and other field permittees.

The project is expected to be completed during the summer in time for several tournaments.

UH Hilo softball drops tournament opener

The Hawaii Hilo softball team dropped its PacWest Championship opener Wednesday to Azusa Pacific 4-2 in San Rafael, Calif.

The Vulcans (25-16) fell behind 4-0 in the first inning against the Cougars (29-17).

Hilo’s Kanoe Piltz had an RBI single in the second and Lexie Tilton scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Tehani Seto pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Vulcans, who will face Biola today at 9 a.m.in the four-team, double-elimination tournament.

Chaminade men will play TPC Sawgrass

The Chaminade men’s golf team will participate in the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship scheduled for May 6-8 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vera Beach, Fla.

The event features teams from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) and other minority-serving institutions (MSIs) from the NCAA, NAIA and junior colleges. Chaminade is a native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander-serving institution (NHPI).

The PWCC will be televised on the Golf Channel and streaming on Peacock, NBC’s streaming app.