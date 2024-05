Lahaina Strong is among the most visible grassroots efforts to support the recovery of Lahaina. To what do you attribute the hui’s success?

I attribute the success of Lahaina Strong to the incredible community spirit and collaboration that exists here in Lahaina. Lahaina Strong was originally founded in 2018 after the Hurricane Lane fire, and in the wake of the recent wildfires, it has grown stronger with the support of over 40 local nonprofit organizations and businesses that joined our Fishing for Housing Hui, and tens of thousands of new supporters across West Maui, Hawaii, and the world. This collaboration reflects the deep commitment of our community members to work together toward a common goal, the protection and restoration of our Lahaina, which has been instrumental in our efforts to support our advocacy around the resiliency and recovery of Lahaina.

We believe in the power of unity and collaboration, bringing together people from all walks of life to work towards common goals. Our grassroots approach ensures that local voices are heard and that we advocate for solutions that prioritize the needs of Lahaina residents. Through community education, advocacy and direct action, we have been able to raise awareness, mobilize support and make a tangible impact on the recovery of Lahaina.

What has been Lahaina Strong’s greatest accomplishment since the group came together?

Our ability to keep the community updated and engaged. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone stays informed about important issues affecting Lahaina, from advocating for dignified housing solutions for fire victims to tracking legislation that impacts our town. By keeping our community informed and engaged, we empower individuals to take action and make a difference in our collective journey towards recovery and resilience. By empowering the community and sharing information, analysis and opportunities for action, we have created the pathway for community voices to be heard and fight to ensure that Lahaina is actually at the table in the decisions that are being made about us.

Are legislators and the public listening to your message, and how have they responded?

Prior to our advocacy efforts, the policy conversation about solving Hawaii’s housing crisis had centered on “build, build, build.” But after more than 10,000 were displaced in West Maui after the fires, we were able to make it clear to the governor and legislators that addressing short-term rentals also must be a part of the solution. This is readily available housing for locals but instead has been completely taken over by outside investors to serve tourists in certain communities like West Maui, and displaced countless residents.

Wednesday marked a significant milestone as SB 2919 (to allow the counties to phase out short-term rentals) has passed through both the House and Senate chambers, demonstrating that our voices are being heard and our concerns are being addressed. We anticipate that the governor will sign it before the end of the week, which is a testament to the impact of grassroots advocacy and community engagement.

On Thursday, we announced a plan alongside Mayor Bissen to act on this new county authority by working through the County Planning Commissions and County Council to phase out non-permitted short-term rentals to provide much needed housing for our communities.

Looking forward, what does Lahaina Strong hope to accomplish this year and how is the group working toward those goals?

First, we celebrate our recent win, but Lahaina Strong has ambitious goals ahead, focused on furthering our mission of supporting Lahaina and its residents, holistically. In addition to advocating for long-term dignified housing solutions and sustainable development, we are committed to restoring our water systems, healing the aina, promoting renewable energy solutions, diversifying our local economy away from dependence on tourism, and promoting civic engagement and government reform to ensure government works for the people, not special interests.

To achieve these goals, Lahaina Strong is actively engaging with stakeholders, building alliances across sectors and raising awareness about the interconnectedness of these issues. By addressing environmental, economic and social challenges collectively, we aim to create a more resilient and vibrant future for Lahaina and its people.

How long will the Lahaina Strong mission continue?

Lahaina Strong is committed to our mission for as long as it takes to ensure the well-being and resilience of our community. Our mission is not bound by time but by our dedication to supporting Lahaina and its residents through every challenge and triumph.

As long as there are needs to be met and voices to be heard, Lahaina Strong will continue to stand strong and advocate for our town. We were here before Aug. 8, and we’ve only grown stronger since then.