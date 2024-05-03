Letter: Legislature has no claim to land use management

The disregard shown by our legislators for their constituents at hearings on Senate Bill 3202, as evidenced by the majority of the testimony submitted, compels me to write this letter. SB 3202, which seeks to completely upend residential zoning — particularly in urban Honolulu — is an attempt to solve some long-standing issues regarding housing in the state. The problem is that issues regarding land use, especially in the urban district, fall under the county’s jurisdiction. Also, I do not believe that any of our legislators are credentialed land use or planning professionals.

If changes need to be made to the land use ordinance, they should be made by the City and County of Honolulu. I sincerely hope that Gov. Green has the wisdom to veto the bill.

John Arnest

Wilhemina Rise

