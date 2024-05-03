Letter: Legislature resolution on cease-fire rings hollow

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii Senate passed a resolution with eight mentions of “whereas” and three “be it resolved” calling for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza. The language is straight out of the Hamas playbook; it violates all standards of logic.

Hamas attacked across a border, massacred Israelis and took hostage innocent seniors, babies and families. Customary international law provides for a state to defend itself, rectify the violence and punish the aggressors. Witness 9/11.

When Israel took military action, Hamas hid behind civilians and, I believe, manufactured Gaza death tolls in service to its ideology of Jewish and Israel hatred “from the river to the sea” and beyond.

The Senate resolution is null and void and should be disregarded by all parties.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter