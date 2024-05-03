Letter: Student protesters show courage, commitment

While there is much concern about the safety of student protesters and controversy surrounding such complex issues, we should all celebrate what is happening on college campuses throughout our country.

For too many years, we watched the Millennials, Gen X and other generations of students go through college, seemingly oblivious to politics, direction of our country, climate change and all the things affecting our quality of life. Not since the ’60s and the Vietnam War protests have we seen students take such an active role in voicing their concerns about the actions of college, state and national leaders.

Let’s celebrate the commitment and actions of students to have their say. College is supposed to be the place where young people explore the world beyond what they know and begin to make choices about our collective future.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

