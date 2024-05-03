Off the news: Gov. Green joins hotel union rally in Waikiki

A new round of bargaining is underway between Unite Here Local 5 members and hotel operators, and the union made some noise to bring negotiations into the public eye. More than 1,500 workers gathered in front of the Royal Hawaiian Center on Wednesday — May Day — to draw attention to their efforts, as one member with a megaphone led the crowd in labor solidarity chants.

Local 5 leaders say negotiations may be tough this year, as 17 hotel contracts that affect more than 7,000 hotel workers expire at the end of June. They got a boost Wednesday from Gov. Josh Green, who walked with union members in the midst of Waikiki, then spoke briefly, saying, “I want you to be treated well.”