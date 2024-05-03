Off the news: Monk seal gives birth at Kaimana Beach

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi returned to Kaimana Beach to give birth to an as-yet-unnamed pup, first sighted Wednesday morning. It’s the third time Kaiwi selected the beach for pupping.

The rare occurrence was made all the more memorable when another of Kaiwi’s offspring, 6-year-old Wawamalu, came to visit later that day.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response expects mom and pup to nurse at the beach for the next five to seven weeks. Remember to view the seal duo from afar, both for your safety and theirs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends maintaining a distance of 50 feet for seals and 150 feet for mom-pup pairs.