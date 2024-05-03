CPB program to uplift female entrepreneurs seeks applicants

Central Pacific Bank is seeking female entrepreneurs to apply for its WE by Rising Tide program, which aims to equip women with skills to help them become more successful business owners.

The 10-week program is free and offers a curriculum that includes financial management, networking, marketing and branding strategies, and travel support for participants from neighboring islands, according to a CPB news release.

“We’ve been deeply inspired by the women in our past cohorts,” said Susan Utsugi, CPB Group senior vice president of business banking and a WE by Rising Tide founding member, in a news release. “We’re eager to welcome a new group of talented women and provide them the knowledge and resources for greater success.”

The program is led by CPB and the aio Foundation, and in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

Applications are open until May 31, with the next weekly session beginning in August. Eligible applicants are female entrepreneurs whose business is at least 51% female-owned, has been operating for at least three years and has revenue between $250,000 and $5 million as of 2023.

To apply or learn more about We by Rising Tide, visit risingtidehawaii.com/women-entrepreneurs.