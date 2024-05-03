Kokua Line: Does doctor need to reapply for HELP grant?

Question: Regarding the state’s Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program, if someone applied for the first round but was not funded, can they be considered in this round? If yes, do they have to reapply (i.e., resubmit the whole application)? Or does their previous application roll over to the next round of funding?

Answer: “If someone applied to the first round of HELP but was not funded, they are considered for the next round and do not need to re­-apply to the program, assuming they were not outright rejected (in which case we notify the individual). Their application is held and rolled over into the next round of funding. In the event that their information has changed since their initial submission, such as work location, they can contact me to let us know (cgould@hawaii.edu). Additionally, if someone was rejected from the program, they can re-apply in the future, but will need to submit a new application,” Chris Gould, program administrator, said in an email.

First-time applicants also are welcome. The online application is open now. The deadline to apply is July 1. See www.ahec.hawaii.edu/hawaii-help for more information and a link to the application.

HELP, which launched in 2023, aims to ease Hawaii’s shortage of doctors and certain other health care professionals by helping them pay down educational debt in exchange for their work in the islands, including for patients with public insurance. In the first round, 492 people were awarded funding for an initial period of two years.

The amount awarded varies, with the maximum of $50,000 a year reserved “for full-time primary care providers practicing anywhere in the state, full-time behavioral health providers practicing anywhere in the state, and full-time physician, physician assistant or advanced practice nurse specialists practicing in rural Hawaii areas,” according to the website’s FAQ.

Kokua Line has received several questions about this program since the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported April 28 (808ne.ws/3WwiEmS) that applications had opened for a second round of funding. Here are answers to additional questions, from the program’s website.

Q: Can interns apply?

A: Yes. “To qualify for HELP, applicants must be (or must become) a health care professional licensed or otherwise certified in Hawaii who provides clinical care to human patients living in Hawaii and accepts public insurance for at least 30% of their patient care claims,” the website says. The FAQ says that “a maximum of $12,500 a year is available for interns, residents or fellows who have committed to working in Hawaii upon completion of their residency/fellowship.”

Q: Are dentists eligible?

A: Yes, dentists and dental hygienists are among the more than 60 eligible professions listed in the FAQ. See the website for the full list of eligible professions, providing a broad range of health care. The program prioritizes funding for primary care, behavioral health and rural specialists.

Q: Our state income tax form was filed about March 29. I’d like an estimate on when to expect a check. Our federal refund arrived in less than two weeks.

A: Go to the state Department of Taxation’s website at tax.hawaii.gov and click on “Check Your Refund Status” to follow up on your Hawaii individual income tax return. The website recommends using the tool seven or eight weeks after e-filing your tax return, so you’re a bit early, but we’ve heard from other e-filers who used the tool slightly earlier than recommended and got a status update. Paper filers who have not received an expected refund should use the tool nine or 10 weeks after they mailed in their tax return, the website says.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.