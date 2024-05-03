On the Move: Amy Hudson and Rachel Fukumoto

>> The Hawaii Employers Council has announced the appointment of Amy Hudson as its senior HR consultant. Before joining HEC, she worked at Pro­Service Hawaii. Hudson is a certified DiSC facilitator. Additionally, she is a licensed attorney in Hawaii and holds a law degree from Indiana University.

>> G70 has hired Rachel Fukumoto as chief financial officer. She was previously vice president of business operations at Saint Louis School. Fukumoto is a certified public accountant with more than 20 years of experience in financial management, including numerous leadership and financial positions at Central Union Church, Hanahau‘oli School, Kobayashi Sugita & Goda, Prince Resorts Hawaii, TransPacific Hawaii College and John O’Farrell & Associates.

