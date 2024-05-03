BeachBows receive numerous honors

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii beach volleyball pairs Sydney Amiatu/Riley Wagoner and Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller on Thursday earned American Volleyball Coaches Association Top Flight Awards.

Amiatau and Wagoner went 21-6 at the No. 4 spot, while Maidment and Miller were 16-4 at No. 5.

To be eligible for the award, the two student-athletes must compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight number and win 75% of their matches at that flight.

Also Thursday, the BeachBows’ Evan Silberstein was tabbed Big West co-Coach of the Year, and UH pairs Jaime Santer/Alana Embry and Wagoner/Amiatu were named to the all-conference first team.

Santer and Embry, who were named AVCA second-team All-Americans on Wednesday, went 24-11 this season.

BeachBows duos Kaylee Glagau/Pani Napoleon and Maidment/Miller garnered Big West honorable mention.

Silberstein, who also earned Big West co-Coach of the Year accolades in 2022, shared the honor with Cal Poly’s Todd Rogers this season.

Sliberstein has guided the BeachBows to three consecutive NCAA Championship appearances.

Hawaii will face Loyola Marymount in today’s first-round match at 7 a.m. in Gulf Shores, Ala.

UH women’s tennis players recognized

Hawaii’s Nikola Homolkova, Nelly Knezkova and Ana Vilcek on Thursday earned All-Big West women’s tennis second-team honors in singles.

Homolkova went 12-7 at the No. 3 spot, Knezkova was 11-8 at No. 1 and No. 2, and Vilcek went 10-7 at No. 1 and No. 2.

In doubles, the Rainbow Wahine’s Sheena Masuda/Knezkova and Homolkova/Vilcek were named honorable mention.

Homolkova and Vilcek went 5-6, while Masuda and Knezkova recorded a 3-7 record.

UH’s Snyder honored for singles, doubles

Hawaii’s Quinn Snyder was named on Thursday to the All-Big West second team in singles and doubles.

Snyder finished 8-6 at No. 1 singles, and went 3-3 in doubles with partner Andy Hernandez.

The Rainbow Warriors’ Karl Collins earned honorable mention in singles after posting a 7-6 mark. He started the season at No. 3 and No. 4 before moving up to the No. 2 spot.

UH Hilo eliminated from PacWest tourney

The Hawaii Hilo softball team won its first game, but lost its second and was eliminated from the PacWest Championship on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif.

Victoria Macias had a two-run double and Kanoe Piltz added a run-scoring single in the 11th inning as the Vulcans beat Biola 8-5. Macias finished 5-for-5 with three RBIs and teammate Lexie Tilton went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three runs scored. Chloe Sales picked up the win with three innings of hitless relief.

In the second game, Hawaii Hilo lost to Azusa Pacific 4-2. Tilton and Macias each had two hits, and Chenoa Cainglit homered for the Vulcans, who also lost to the Cougars on Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament.

Azusa Pacific will play Concordia Irvine for the title today.