Scoreboard – May 3, 2024

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Cal State

Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Championship Finals, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

BASEBALL

ILH

Double-Elimination Tournament

Final

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Thursday

Kamehameha 6, Saint Louis 5, 8 inn.

W—Elai Iwanaga.

Leading hitters—KS: Jace Souza 2-5,

2 runs. StL: Sean Yamaguchi 2 runs.

MLB Calendar

May 20-22 — Owners’ meetings, New York.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington,

Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington,

Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I

Double-Elimination Tournament

Final

At Sand Island Park Field

Thursday

Maryknoll 8, Punahou 5

W—Kasi Cruz. S—Jenna Sniffen.

Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2-3; Sheyzhelle Iokia 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs,

3 RBIs. Pun: Kahiau Aina 2-2; Lexi Hinahara HR, 2 RBIs.

BULLETIN BOARD

Castle High School

Castle is seeking a varsity head coach for softball. Individual also will be in charge of overseeing the JV program.

College degree preferred, must have two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, must have NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification. Deadline is May 20. E-mail resume to

Castle athletic director Laynie Sueyasu at laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us