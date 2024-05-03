Scoreboard – May 3, 2024

Friday, May 3, 2024
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:14 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii,
6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Big West: doubleheader, Cal State
Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
TRACK AND FIELD
OIA: Championship Finals, 4 p.m. at Mililani.
ILH
Double-Elimination Tournament
Final
At Central Oahu Regional Park
Thursday
Kamehameha 6, Saint Louis 5, 8 inn.
W—Elai Iwanaga.
Leading hitters—KS: Jace Souza 2-5,
2 runs. StL: Sean Yamaguchi 2 runs.
MLB Calendar
May 20-22 — Owners’ meetings, New York.
July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.
July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington,
Texas.
July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington,
July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.
Varsity I
At Sand Island Park Field
Maryknoll 8, Punahou 5
W—Kasi Cruz. S—Jenna Sniffen.
Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2-3; Sheyzhelle Iokia 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs,
3 RBIs. Pun: Kahiau Aina 2-2; Lexi Hinahara HR, 2 RBIs.
BULLETIN BOARD
Castle High School
Castle is seeking a varsity head coach for softball. Individual also will be in charge of overseeing the JV program.
College degree preferred, must have two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, must have NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification. Deadline is May 20. E-mail resume to
Castle athletic director Laynie Sueyasu at laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us