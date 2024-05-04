Letter: Ho‘omaluhia visitors are impacting neighborhood

Our family has been fortunate to live near Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Gardens for 30 years. Before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m., Ho‘omaluhia remains a safe and serene place to take a walk, gaze at the Koolaus or enjoy nature peacefully. Alas, Ho‘omaluhia is being loved to death!

During opening hours, the roads are packed with visitors in cars optimizing photo moments at the expense of walkers and residents. It is hard on the neighborhood and facilities, plus dangerous for walkers, especially kupuna.

Ho‘omaluhia could be more resident friendly if a neighborhood task force is formed to recommend car reduction strategies. The entrance can also be moved to the end of the garden, where a shuttle might run to the visitors center. Another idea is to implement an online reservation system that charges a per-vehicle fee for non-residents.

Renee Witherspoon Latimer

Kaneohe

