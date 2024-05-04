Letter: Presidential immunity? Look to British tyranny

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Can we simply end this ridiculous discussion about whether a president can act with immunity and take a look back at British history, from which much of our government borrows?

The Magna Carta, signed by King John in 1215, established the limits of executive power when the king became a tyrant.

Bryan Yamashita

Ewa Beach

