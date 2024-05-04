U.S. defense secretary meets leaders, presides over ceremony
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Adm. John Aquilino, left, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Adm. Stephen Koehler stood at the beginning of Friday’s ceremony to promote Adm. Samuel Paparo to INDOPACOM commander.
COURTESY MANDY FEINDT
Protesters, including military service members and family members sickened during the Red Hill water crisis, gathered outside the federal courthouse Friday morning to protest Adm. Samuel Paparo’s promotion to INDOPACOM commander as a mass lawsuit trial by Red Hill families against the U.S. government continues.