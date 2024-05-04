Scoreboard – May 4, 2024

Saturday, May 4, 2024
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:28 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
ILH: tie-breaker, if necessary
SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
TRACK AND FIELD
OIA: Championship Finals, 4 p.m. at Mililani.
WATER POLO
HHSAA Girls Championships: first round, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 1 p.m. at Kihei Aquatic Center.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
BULLETIN BOARD
CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL
Castle is seeking a varsity head coach for softball. Individual also will be in charge of overseeing the JV program. College degree preferred, must have two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, must have NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification. Deadline is May 20. E-mail resume to Castle athletic director Laynie Sueyasu at laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us