Scoreboard – May 4, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: tie-breaker, if necessary

SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Championship Finals, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships: first round, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 1 p.m. at Kihei Aquatic Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BULLETIN BOARD

CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL

Castle is seeking a varsity head coach for softball. Individual also will be in charge of overseeing the JV program. College degree preferred, must have two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, must have NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification. Deadline is May 20. E-mail resume to Castle athletic director Laynie Sueyasu at laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us