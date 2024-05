On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

F-1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race 5:55 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Craftsman Trucks Heart Of America qualif. 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

ARCA Menards Kansas 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

F-1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying 9:55 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

NASCAR Cup AdventHealth 400 qualifying 11 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Craftsman Trucks Heart Of America 200 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Guardians 12:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Mets at Rays 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Padres at Diamondbacks 2:10 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Braves at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Maryland at Rutgers 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

NC State at Florida State 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Texas A&M at LSU 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Mississippi at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Oregon State at Washington State 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Washington at Arizona State 3:30 p.m. P12AZ NA/237 253*

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

BASKETBALL: BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

APR vs. US Monastir 4:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Quarterfinal: Teams TBD 4 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Quarterfinal: Teams TBD 5 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Quarterfinal: Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Quarterfinal: Teams TBD 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Semifinal: Teams TBD 8 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Semifinal: Teams TBD 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BOXING

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia 1 p.m. PPV NA/701* 966*

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats 6 a.m. KITV 4 4

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks 9 a.m. KHON 3 3

GOLF

LIV: Singapore*** 7 a.m. CW NA/93 2

PGA: CJ Cup Byron Nelson 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: CJ Cup Byron Nelson 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Champions: Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

DP World: China Open 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

HOCKEY: IIHF U-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, SEMIFINALS

United States vs. Slovakia 1 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Canada vs. Sweden 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

HOCKEY: PWHL

Minnesota at New York 7 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby Prep 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Kentucky Derby 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 301 early prelims 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

UFC 301 prelims 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

French women: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern midnight CBSSN NA/247 83

English: Ipswich vs. Huddersfield 1:25 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

English: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth 1:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

French: Le Havre vs. Strasbourg 2:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

French women: PSG vs. Fleury 91 3 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

English: Sheffield vs. Nottingham Forest 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123

French: Monaco vs. Clermont 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

English: Manchester City vs. Wolves 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

French: Metz vs. Rennes 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Saudi: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Wehda 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Brest vs. Nantes 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Canadian: York United vs. Pacific 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham vs. North Carolina 1:30 p.m. ION NA/27 NA

NWSL: Portland vs. Washington 4 p.m. ION NA/27 NA

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii (doubleheader) 2 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

TENNIS

ATP Madrid Open, doubles final 3:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

WTA Madrid Open, singles final 6:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP, FINAL

Long Beach State vs. UCLA 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

VOLLEYBALL: WOMEN’S PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Omaha Supernovas at Columbus Fury 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup AdventHealth 400 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Formula One Miami Grand Prix 9:55 a.m. KITV 4 4

AWARDS

Laureus Sports Awards*** 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Guardians 7:40 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Braves at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Padres at Diamondbacks 10:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Giants at Phillies 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 8 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Utah at Oregon 9 a.m. P12OR NA/236 256*

Mississippi at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Oregon State at Washington State 10 a.m. P12WA NA/235 257*

Washington at Arizona State 10 a.m. P12AZ NA/237 253*

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

Game 7: Magic at Cavaliers (if necessary) 7 a.m. KITV 4 4

Game 7: Magic at Cavaliers (if necessary) 7 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

Game 7: Mavericks at Clippers (if necessary) 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

BASKETBALL: BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Rivers Hoopers vs. APR 4:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

US Monastir vs. AS Douanes 7:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS, FINAL

Teams TBD 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers 7 a.m. KHON 3 3

San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders 10 a.m. KHON 3 3

GOLF

LIV: Singapore*** 7 a.m. CW NA/93 2

PGA: CJ Cup Byron Nelson 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: CJ Cup Byron Nelson 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Champions: Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

First Round, G7: Golden Knights at Stars (if nec.) TBD TBD

First Round, G7: Predators at Canucks (if nec.) TBD TBD

Conf. semifinals, Game 1: Hurricanes at Islanders TBD TBD

HOCKEY: IIHF U-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, MEDAL ROUND

Bronze medal: Teams TBD 1 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Gold medal: Teams TBD 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

LACROSSE: COLLEGE

Women’s NCAA Selection Show 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Men’s NCAA Selection Show 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

SOCCER

Italian: Parma vs. Cremonese 2:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

English: Brighton vs. Aston Villa 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123

FA Women: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 3:15 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Sivasspor 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

NWSL: Houston vs. Kansas City 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Canadian: Valour vs. Atletico Ottawa 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: Seattle vs. LA Galaxy 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

WTA Madrid Open, doubles final 3:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Madrid Open, singles final 6:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

TRACK AND FIELD

World Athletics Relay 1 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Tigers at Yankees 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Brewers at Cubs 8:20 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NBA playoffs: Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Mariners at Astros 1:15 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

College softball: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii (2) 2 p.m. 1500-AM

College baseball: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii 6:35 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Tigers at Yankees 7:35 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Mariners at Astros 8:10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Giants at Phillies 1 p.m. 1500-AM