Letter: No legitimate reason to raze Haiku Stairs

Nakoa Cos. stands poised to dismantle our beloved Haiku Stairs — the same stairs they refurbished in 2002. The reasoning for removal is weak at best, and specious at worst. Factors in the city’s arguments for removal include: public safety, emergency rescues, vandalism and trespassing. Unfortunately, these points can’t be substantiated.

The stairs are among the safest hikes in the islands. Vandalism by would-be hikers is the likely result of frustration at being locked out of former access routes. Trespassing has increased as traditional access paths have closed. Access has deteriorated from wide-open to fencing, gates and barbed wire barriers. Rescues invariably involve mishaps along clandestine access paths away from the stairs — paths created after the original routes were closed.

It will be a sad day in Haiku Valley as we watch Nakoa destroy its own fine handiwork. Sad, for the near-complete lack of justification for it.

Richard M. Tuggle

Kaneohe

